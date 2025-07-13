Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Increased by New England Professional Planning Group Inc.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.6% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,936,737,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391,614 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,046 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,653,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.05.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $115.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.01 and its 200 day moving average is $108.79. The firm has a market cap of $497.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

