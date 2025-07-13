Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:EVM opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

