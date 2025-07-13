Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 1.1%
NYSE:EVM opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $9.81.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
