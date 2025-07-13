B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of RILYK opened at $21.99 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

