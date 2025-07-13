Cwm LLC Increases Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,704,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,023 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 11.05% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $69,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 553.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.52. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $40.84.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.