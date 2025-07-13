Cwm LLC Sells 23,609 Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,109,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,609 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 11.80% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $51,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after buying an additional 120,641 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 541,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,015,000 after buying an additional 61,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,714,000.

DBND opened at $45.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.66. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $47.60.

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

