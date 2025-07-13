The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 66,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,748,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $196.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a one year low of $145.12 and a one year high of $216.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.22 per share, for a total transaction of $158,220.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,009 shares in the company, valued at $317,863.98. This represents a 99.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $210,829.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 554,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,190,710.25. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,080 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

