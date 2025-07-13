Hughes Financial Services LLC Takes $354,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 86.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, IFC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 210,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,978,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $369.20 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $262.65 and a twelve month high of $370.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $349.88 and its 200 day moving average is $335.61.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.