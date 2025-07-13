Legacy Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up about 6.0% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $18,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,966 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of DFSD stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.43. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.66 and a one year high of $48.02.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

