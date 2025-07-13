Legacy Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,381,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,698,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,169,000 after buying an additional 7,868,515 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,174,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,581,000 after buying an additional 2,044,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,863,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,322,000 after buying an additional 6,911,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,404,000 after buying an additional 1,002,115 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance
BNDX opened at $49.11 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.07.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
