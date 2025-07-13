Legacy Financial Group Inc. Has $4.74 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,378 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,660,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 936.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 395,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Group Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,197,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

DFAR stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

