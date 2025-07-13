Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Acquired by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Kenvue comprises approximately 1.7% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $13,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth about $467,864,000. TrueMark Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 190,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,161 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, DLK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

KVUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Kenvue stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.83. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.29.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

