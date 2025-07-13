Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 673,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the quarter. Palomar accounts for approximately 1.3% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $92,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 48.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the first quarter worth $270,000. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the first quarter worth $4,455,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 2,825.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 70,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after buying an additional 68,041 shares during the period. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 15.6% during the first quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLMR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Palomar from $205.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.17.

PLMR opened at $135.01 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.55 and a fifty-two week high of $175.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.46.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. Palomar had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $174.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.24, for a total transaction of $150,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,761.28. The trade was a 10.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.96, for a total transaction of $809,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 392,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,551,160.48. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,175 shares of company stock valued at $3,276,251. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

