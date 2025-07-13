TFR Capital LLC. Acquires New Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

TFR Capital LLC. bought a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Blackstone from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.29.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $162.21 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $118.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 112.05%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.33 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,344.11. This trade represents a 0.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $3,461,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 475,336 shares in the company, valued at $65,819,775.92. This represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

