Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 195,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 42,559 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 25,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.5%

AGNC stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.71 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 15.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In related news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $158,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 447,841 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,004.23. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $71,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 374,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,288.72. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,039 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jones Trading dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

