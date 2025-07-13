Legacy Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,725 Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 5.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 7.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 27.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 187,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 18.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 133,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after buying an additional 20,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZM has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Zoom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zoom Communications from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Communications

In other Zoom Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 11,839 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $851,342.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 125,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,026,790.39. The trade was a 8.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 12,500 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $907,125.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,870.98. The trade was a 89.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,670,566 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Communications Stock Down 2.2%

ZM opened at $73.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day moving average of $78.41. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $92.80.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Zoom Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.