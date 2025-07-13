Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,027 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the quarter. Okta accounts for about 1.5% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $234,992,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 2,135.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,914,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,630 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth $189,915,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 2,309.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,772,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,236,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,786 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $91.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.71 and its 200-day moving average is $100.98. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $127.57.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Okta from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Okta from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Okta from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.44.

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 581 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $58,268.49. Following the sale, the director owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,021.28. This trade represents a 17.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,244 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $224,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,000. This represents a 8.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,930 shares of company stock worth $391,511. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

