Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 843.4% during the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 966.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 33,519 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 1,315.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $101.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.68. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $108.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.92.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 53.21% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Lam Research from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised Lam Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.48.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

