A&I Financial Services LLC Has $320,000 Stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV)

A&I Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. A&I Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,948,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 39,637 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 468.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,569,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $950,000.

Shares of CGCV opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.63 million and a PE ratio of 23.69. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.28.

The Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (CGCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns through investments in North American companies. CGCV was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

