Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Invests $121,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,838,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,912,000 after buying an additional 118,577 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 367,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 116,355 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

NYSE MPW opened at $4.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.90. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Medical Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 174.35%. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -11.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPW. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MPW

About Medical Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.