Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 271 Shares of Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Isthmus Partners LLC cut its position in Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles River Associates were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Charles River Associates in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles River Associates by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Charles River Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Associates by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Associates Price Performance

Shares of Charles River Associates stock opened at $196.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. Charles River Associates has a 1 year low of $133.54 and a 1 year high of $214.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.70.

Charles River Associates Dividend Announcement

Charles River Associates ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $181.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.63 million. Charles River Associates had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Associates will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Charles River Associates’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Associates news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.46, for a total value of $329,805.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,497.58. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of Charles River Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.62, for a total value of $1,429,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,981,307.90. This represents a 5.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRAI. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Charles River Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Charles River Associates from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Charles River Associates Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

