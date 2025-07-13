Isthmus Partners LLC Acquires 4,124 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Coterra Energy accounts for 1.5% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Coterra Energy worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,528,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,385,000 after buying an additional 1,318,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,096,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,528,000 after acquiring an additional 96,059 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,232,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,166 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,776,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,777,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,184,000 after acquiring an additional 571,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.35. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 21.67%. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

