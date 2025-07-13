A&I Financial Services LLC Takes $1.31 Million Position in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMM)

A&I Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of A&I Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. A&I Financial Services LLC owned 0.90% of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $719,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. NavPoint Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $969,000.

Shares of CGMM opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06. The company has a market cap of $368.11 million and a P/E ratio of 21.71. Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $27.71.

The Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (CGMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in equity-type securities of small and mid-cap companies in the US. The fund aims for capital growth CGMM was launched on Jan 14, 2025 and is issued by Capital Group.

