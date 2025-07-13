Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by TFR Capital LLC.

TFR Capital LLC. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. TFR Capital LLC.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 5,050.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total value of $181,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,445,682. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Moody’s from $570.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $523.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Moody’s from $572.00 to $573.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Moody’s from $585.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.07.

Moody’s Stock Down 1.2%

MCO opened at $499.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $483.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.38. Moody’s Corporation has a one year low of $378.71 and a one year high of $531.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.37% and a net margin of 29.15%. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

