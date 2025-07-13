Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 538.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average of $26.98. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

