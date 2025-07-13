Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.52 on July 31st

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 1.515 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a payout ratio of 156.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $9.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.7%.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.2%

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $150.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $173.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.21 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total transaction of $28,865.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,552.20. This trade represents a 5.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAA

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.