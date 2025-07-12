Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Acquires 85 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,008,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,792 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19,297.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,586,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,739 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,297 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,664,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $196.30 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.02.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.