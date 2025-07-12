IFC Advisors LLC Invests $336,000 in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

IFC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 20.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. DZ Bank cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays set a $500.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $456.29.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.67, for a total value of $7,465,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,060.86. This represents a 44.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.93, for a total value of $7,352,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,330.58. This represents a 29.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,821 shares of company stock worth $118,672,681. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $478.45 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $517.98. The stock has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -693.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $470.20 and its 200-day moving average is $410.72.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

