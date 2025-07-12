Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG opened at $156.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $367.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $155.95 and a one year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.45.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

