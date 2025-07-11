The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,558 ($34.75) and last traded at GBX 2,552 ($34.67), with a volume of 637334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,532 ($34.40).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Weir Group

The Weir Group Stock Down 1.5%

Insider Buying and Selling at The Weir Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of £6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,442.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,337.31.

In other The Weir Group news, insider Jon Stanton sold 29,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($29.66), for a total value of £637,916.26 ($866,616.30). 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Weir Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.