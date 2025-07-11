WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Price Down 15.8% – Time to Sell?

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 15.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 426 ($5.79) and last traded at GBX 444.20 ($6.03). 120,823,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,186% from the average session volume of 9,395,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 527.60 ($7.17).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on WPP from GBX 590 ($8.02) to GBX 480 ($6.52) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of £4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 557.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 635.04.

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.

