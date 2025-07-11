Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,632,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Silver Trust comprises 1.9% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC owned 0.34% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $18,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $8,859,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 120,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 800,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 43,236 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 820,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,522,000 after buying an additional 191,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $4,193,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 1.9%

PSLV stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.