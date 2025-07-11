Seamount Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Seamount Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCAF. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 194,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 39,944 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,425,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,950,000 after acquiring an additional 409,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 94,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1%

TCAF stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $35.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

