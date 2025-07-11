The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $124.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.12. The company has a market cap of $138.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.71 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.