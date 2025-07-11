nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Shares Acquired by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,532,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,255 shares during the period. nVent Electric accounts for 2.0% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.93% of nVent Electric worth $80,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Trium Capital LLP boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric PLC has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $81.55.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $247,915.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,997.75. This trade represents a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. CL King upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

