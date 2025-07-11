PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Lessened by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $136.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $180.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.78.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

