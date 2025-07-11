Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,598,000 after acquiring an additional 21,859 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in PepsiCo by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 73,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 42,793 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 124,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 270,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Dbs Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $136.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $180.91. The company has a market cap of $186.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.68%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

