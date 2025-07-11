Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 5,393 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Phillips Financial Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,168,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,127,000 after purchasing an additional 46,446 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average of $45.73. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

