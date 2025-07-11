Seamount Financial Group Inc. Has $658,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Seamount Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 463.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3,836.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 48,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth $974,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $106.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.73. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $84.48 and a 1 year high of $126.09.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.