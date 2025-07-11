Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 28 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,586.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,855.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1,865.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12-month low of $1,484.29 and a 12-month high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 31.36%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total transaction of $10,624,598.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,492,399.16. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total value of $8,386,592.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,974 shares in the company, valued at $20,517,016.70. This represents a 29.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,906 shares of company stock worth $45,222,913. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective (up previously from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,575.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,283.54.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

