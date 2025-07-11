Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 72,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,374,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,543,000 after acquiring an additional 112,586 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $57.08 on Friday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.02.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

