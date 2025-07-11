Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BMY Q2 Earnings

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report released on Wednesday, July 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Bristol Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb’s FY2025 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $48.54 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.93 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average of $53.35.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.40) EPS.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 92.88%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol Myers Squibb

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.