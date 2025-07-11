Robeco Schweiz AG Acquires 16,500 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 106.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,204,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $697,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31,164 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,399,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,148,000 after buying an additional 62,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,804,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 630,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 581,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,405,000 after acquiring an additional 275,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE SSD opened at $168.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.35 and a 1 year high of $197.82.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $538.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.10%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.