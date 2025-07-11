Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 11,240 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,240 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $19,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $340.30 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $379.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.41.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $969.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.04 million. On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

