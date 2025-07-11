Energy Stocks To Follow Today – July 10th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Vertiv are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, production, refinement and distribution of energy resources—such as oil, natural gas, coal and renewable sources like wind or solar. They give investors exposure to the performance of the broader energy sector, which is often influenced by commodity prices, geopolitical events and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $6.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $302.20. 55,347,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,207,391. The firm has a market cap of $973.37 billion, a PE ratio of 165.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.10. Tesla has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $274.23. 9,036,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,294,997. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $281.42. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE:VRT traded down $7.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,923,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,619,211. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.70. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.75.

