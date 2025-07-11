V.F. (NYSE:VFC) vs. Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Head-To-Head Survey

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) and Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of V.F. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of V.F. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.3% of Tefron shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for V.F. and Tefron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score V.F. 0 15 6 0 2.29 Tefron 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

V.F. presently has a consensus target price of $16.21, suggesting a potential upside of 25.33%. Given V.F.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe V.F. is more favorable than Tefron.

This table compares V.F. and Tefron”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio V.F. $9.50 billion 0.53 -$189.72 million ($0.50) -25.87 Tefron $293.86 million 0.27 $15.11 million $0.94 6.87

Tefron has lower revenue, but higher earnings than V.F.. V.F. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tefron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

V.F. pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Tefron pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. V.F. pays out -72.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tefron pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. V.F. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

V.F. has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tefron has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares V.F. and Tefron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets V.F. -1.97% 20.14% 2.75% Tefron 4.57% 16.93% 8.39%

Summary

V.F. beats Tefron on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About V.F.

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment. The Active segment focuses on activity-based lifestyle brands including active apparel, footwear, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. The Work segment offers work and work-inspired lifestyle brands with product offerings including apparel, footwear, and accessories. The Other segment refers to the sale of non-VF products and sourcing activities related to transition services. The company was founded by John Barbey in October 1899 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Tefron

Tefron Ltd. engages in the design, development, production, marketing, and sale of intimate apparel and activewear, and leisurewear worldwide. The company through Brands and Retail segments. It offers women’s intimate, and active and lounge wear; and men’s underwear, activewear, and baselayer products. Tefron Ltd. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Misgav, Israel.

