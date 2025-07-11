Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Secure Trust Bank stock opened at GBX 938 ($12.74) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £178.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 731.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 563.48. Secure Trust Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 331 ($4.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 948 ($12.88).

In other Secure Trust Bank news, insider Jim Brown acquired 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 848 ($11.52) per share, with a total value of £29,892 ($40,608.61). Also, insider Rachel Lawrence sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 610 ($8.29), for a total transaction of £20,001.90 ($27,172.80). Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Secure Trust Bank is an established, well‐funded and capitalised UK retail bank with over 70‐years of trading history. Secure Trust Bank operates principally from its head office in Solihull, West Midlands.

The Group’s diversified lending portfolio currently focuses on two sectors:

(i) Business finance through its Real Estate Finance and Commercial Finance divisions, and

(ii) Consumer finance through its Vehicle Finance and Retail Finance divisions.

