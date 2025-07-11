CFO4Life Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $2,401,493,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 54,010.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,028,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,999,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,979 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,764,904,000 after acquiring an additional 687,906 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,619,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,889,126,000 after acquiring an additional 494,496 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,813,478,000 after acquiring an additional 360,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.59.

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares in the company, valued at $510,740.77. This represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total transaction of $872,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,089.10. This trade represents a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $526.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.55 billion, a PE ratio of 77.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $538.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.86. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $413.82 and a 12 month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

