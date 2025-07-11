Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 20 Shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 361 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,094 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,626,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,937,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 853,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,079,000 after purchasing an additional 25,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 784,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,702,000 after purchasing an additional 48,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $581.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.32. MSCI Inc has a one year low of $486.74 and a one year high of $642.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $564.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $569.59.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $745.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.45 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 145.52%. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSCI. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $530.00 to $578.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $651.55.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total value of $2,762,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 289,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,133,398.33. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

