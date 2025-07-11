Bosman Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.74 Million Investment in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Bosman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 136,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000. Blue Owl Capital makes up 2.8% of Bosman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $15,206,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 97,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cfra Research raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.85.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE OWL opened at $19.59 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $620.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.44 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 3.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 692.31%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.