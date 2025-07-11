Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $166,000 Position in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 931,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after buying an additional 39,513 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 463.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after purchasing an additional 32,347 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 58,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DVAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of DVAX opened at $10.90 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 10.84.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $68.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

